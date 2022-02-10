Come Home to a Breckenridge Staycation at Beaver Run Resort

Leon Redbone said, “Home is where you hang your hat.” At Beaver Run, it is where you hang your ski hat! The fact is, Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center is one of the most popular ski-in, ski-out resorts in Breckenridge. It is also a home base for Colorado Springs skiers and snowboarders that offers the ultimate convenience plus amazing amenities in a single ski vacation!
Staying and Playing Made Easy!
Beaver Run brings its “’A’ Game” for activities and adventures, thanks to a location between the mountains and Main Street Breckenridge. A world of excitement – with spectacular views – is right outside your door! Guests are steps away from skiing (and ski rentals) and snowboarding, as well as slopeside lodging and dining; an on-site spa, arcade with video games, interactive sports and mini golf; and pools, hot tubs, a sauna and steam room.
Complete guest services are part of the package, too, from a front desk to a business center, housekeeping, maintenance and security. Beaver Run makes staying and playing easy!
All the Comforts of Home
The resort property features 515 individually owned guest accommodations that are family - and dog-friendly. Choose from a hotel room, studio, one - or two-bedroom condo, or from a variety of suites.
When you are hungry, there are several locations that will whet your appetite: Spencer's Restaurant, the Coppertop Bar & Cafe, the Pub at the Hub, and the Skywalk Market & Deli (for grab and go breakfast, lunch and/or dinner or to shop for groceries and/or gifts), home to Peak 9 Pizza.
Beaver Run’s spa is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., bringing peace of mind and relaxed bodies to guests via a number of treatment options. Select from a massage menu with different types and timeframes, or choose a facial, oxygen therapy and more!
The mountain community of Breckenridge offers visitors art, culture and history. Guests of Beaver Run can walk or take a courtesy shuttle ride into town.
For those looking for more to do and see, inquire about opportunities to go on a scenic sleigh ride, dog sledding, ice fishing, ice skating, snowmobiling through the backcountry, or fat biking.
Run – don't walk – to book your ski-in, ski-out vacation at Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center! Some dates are already sold out. It’s the place for a Colorado staycation, meeting or celebration. Beaver Run is located at 620 Village Road in Breckenridge. Call 970-453-6000, visit https://www.beaverrun.com or email stay@beaverrun.com for more information. To make a reservation, dial direct (toll free): 800-525-2253.