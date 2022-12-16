Looking to check out a unique attraction on Colorado's slopes this winter? Keystone Resort is bringing back their mountaintop snow fort billed as the 'world's largest' structure of its type.
Located on top of Dercum Mountain above 11,000 feet, the Snow Fort spans 10,000 square feet, featuring tunnels, ice caves, and slides.
The opening of the Dercum Mountain Snow Fort follows two years of closures due to the pandemic.
Visiting the snow fort is free for all with a mountain access pass. While this includes a lift ticket for skiing, it can also come in the form of a scenic gondola ticket or a ticket for mountain top tubing.
The 'grand opening' event will take place on December 23, featuring fireworks.
This year, the Dercum Mountain Snow Fort isn't the only fort at the resort. There's another fort at the Mountain House base area "for the kids to play while the parents pop into the Last Lift Bar for some après.
Keystone Resort is located in Summit County and is an Epic Pass location.
