While Colorado is home to plenty of stunning sights to see, one often-overlooked spot is actually the world's largest flat top mountain – Grand Mesa.
Visit Grand Junction describes the Grand Mesa as a "distinctive formation, with its flat top and steep cliff sides, [covering] hundreds of square miles." Home to more than 300 alpine lakes found at over 11,000 feet of elevation, this destination is truly one-of-a-kind.
The namesake term 'mesa' is Spanish for 'table', which makes sense given the noticeable shape of the formation. Reaching an estimated 6,000 feet above the city of Grand Junction, no trip to the area is complete without exploring this destination.
The size of Grand Mesa is truly shocking, encompassing about 500 square miles between the Colorado River and the Gunnison River – two powerful bodies of water responsible for eroding parts of the formation, giving it its unique shape. It's said to stretch for about 43 miles from east to west.
In the summer, Visit Grand Junction recommends taking on the Crag Crest Trail hike, which is 10.3 miles long, running along the mesa's spine. In the winter, find Powderhorn Mountain Resort on the northern edge of the mesa. Another great way to check out this formation is via the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway, which stretches about 63 miles along the formation, offering access to many trails along the way.
Next time you're in western Colorado, add a visit to the Grand Mesa area to your to-do list.
bring your mosquito repellent if you go to Grand Mesa during the summer.
