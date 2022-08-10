Most Coloradans have probably heard about the Pikes Peak Ascent – a wild mountain race that sends runners racing to the top of 'America's Mountain' over 13.3 miles with close to 8,000 feet of vertical gain. The course record to the top is just over two hours, with participants facing off with rugged terrain during the extremely strenuous race that reaches 14,115 feet above sea level.
Rugged terrain and the extreme level of physicality required to complete the race aren't the only factors that stand in the way of a successful run. The weather is a major factor, as well.
This was put on display during last year's running of the Ascent, when racers headed up the mountain were greeted with temperatures in the 30s, limited visibility, and strong winds carrying blasts of icy snow leftover from the night before. Some runners made it to the top without interruption, but others were told they must have additional protection to continue.
Race organizers made two key rule changes for the 2022 Ascent (and subsequent Pikes Peak Marathon) that they hope will solve some weather-related concerns.
The first major change was moving the race from August to September. While September might bring colder temperatures, weather tends to be more predictable, with less of a chance of precipitation that could result in the race getting altered or canceled.
The second major change is a new 'gear requirement' that means runners must carry both a jacket and a refillable water bottle (at least 12 ounces) on their person while running up the peak.
With gear requirements not extremely common in American running races, this change may have some competitors scratching their heads. However, the extreme nature of a high-elevation mountain race makes extra precaution necessary – consider the tragic event where 21 professional runners died from hypothermia in China in 2021. The gear requirement may also prevent a scenario where runners are turned around prior to the finish line due to less-than-ideal conditions.
Given these changes, here's an example Pikes Peak Ascent racing kit based on the one I'll be using to compete in a few weeks:
Jacket:
Finding a lightweight and packable jacket that still provides effective protection from the elements will be key.
One jacket I've been testing ahead of race day is the Dynafit Alpine Wind jacket. It weighs just .2 pounds and condenses to about the size of a fist. It also checks all the boxes when it comes to race day requirements in terms of being windproof and water-resistant.
Regardless of what jacket you end up going with, you'll want to make sure it's hooded, windproof, breathable, and water-resistant, at the least. Packability will also be a major concern unless the plan is to tie the jacket around your waist, which might not be the best option.
Running Pack:
The jacket requirement may mean using a different pack than one used in training, making a smaller hip pack a less feasible option. Last year, I ran the Ascent with a pack similar to the Nathan Marathon Pak, though this time around, more space may be needed.
Two great companies to turn to for back-bound running vest options are USWE (I like the PACE 8L running vest as a smaller option) and Salomon (I like the ADV Skin 12 as a slightly larger option). Both of these companies are known for creating running vests that don't bounce much – something important given the jacket requirement.
Those looking to spend more time hiking than running on race day may want to opt for even more space. Something like the Salewa Ultra Train 18 BP is a good lightweight, functional option with a little more space.
Shoes:
Trail shoes are key for this race. The terrain is rugged and rocky, making it easy to get hurt if you're not wearing the proper footwear.
A few aspects of the shoe to watch for when making your pick will be the tread on the bottom of the shoe and the protection offered by the shoe. When it comes to the tread, look for a shoe that offers front tread that is angled to grip on the uphill and back tread that is angled to dig into the ground for more effective braking on the downhill. In terms of protection, some will opt for a shoe with a stiffer outer layer to protect against rocks hitting the sides of the foot or perhaps a shoe with a rock guard in the sole that can prevent painful jabs from the uneven, rugged surface of the trail.
This year, I'll be racing in the Altra Timp 4s. The wide toe-box offered by the Altra brand seems to allow the toes to expand more naturally during downhill portions of a run (one reason I went with Altra's Vanish Carbons during a downhill marathon earlier this year). I've found Altra's Timp 4s to be a solid all-around long-distance trail shoe and loved this model for the uphill portion of the Barr Trail race earlier this year (which travels half of the route of the Pikes Peak Ascent before descending). The extra cushioning of the Timp 4 seems to make it a more feasible option for a longer run. Another great option from Altra that is beloved in the trail running community is the Lone Peak 6. That's another pair I'd recommend.
Socks:
Wear socks that are designed for long-distance runs that won't lead to blisters. Testing these prior to race day will be important. Height of the sock is up to you, though a taller sock may prevent some of the grit from the trail from getting between the sock and your foot during the run.
I'm a big fan of the brand Balega.
Sunglasses:
Thanks to Colorado's 300-plus days of sunshine each year, there's a good chance it's going to be very sunny on race day, especially above treeline. There are a lot of great options when it comes to shades, but I have a hard time straying far from my Goodrs. They're cheap, polarized, and don't slip off the face thanks to their unique texture. Goodr is a popular sunglasses brand in the running community for good reason. It can feel like half the field is rocking them on race day.
Shorts or pants?:
Given the strenuous nature of this race, the body will likely be warm enough that typical running shorts will get the job done. If you're concerned about temperatures, packing some sort of pant option or wearing them from the start might be your call, but I'll be in shorts.
If you do opt for pants, be cautious about overheating or sweating too much, thus losing too much fluid. This isn't a bushwhacking sort of trail, so there's not really much of a need to protect your calves from brush, etc.
Headphones:
Headphones (and speakers) aren't allowed during the Pikes Peak Ascent or Marathon. Anyone caught using them could be subject to disqualification.
Hydration:
Depending on the pack you're using, there's a good chance it comes with some sort of hydration system that satisfies the requirement of being able to carry at least 12 ounces of fluid in a refillable bottle. If you're shooting for speed and efficiency, one key factor will be making sure that fluid is readily accessible, either a quick grab away or via a straw system similar to what is seen in the popular Camelback option.
If your pack doesn't allow for readily available fluid or you'd rather be holding it for another reason (for example, I'm way more likely to keep myself properly hydrated if the water container is already in my hand), going with something like the Nathan SpeedDraw Plus Insulated Flask might be a good call.
One big note on hydration is to make sure you're not skipping the electrolytes. Only drinking water won't replenish everything that you're losing. Several great brands that offer electrolyte drink options include Tailwind Nutrition (made in Durango), Liquid I.V., and nuun nutrition.
Nutrition:
On top of proper hydration, fueling is important, too. We've got an entire piece about fueling for the Pikes Peak Ascent that's more in-depth, but the punchline is – don't skip the calories during your run.
Given how strenuous the Pikes Peak Ascent is, it's easy to run out of energy and hit a wall. Most runners will rely on gels or gummies to get a consistent flow of carbohydrates. A few options I've used successfully in the past include CLIF BLOKS Energy Chews, GU Energy Gels, Science in Sport Energy Gels, and Honey Stinger Waffles, but it's important to test a few options before race day and pick what's best for you.
One big note:
Make sure you're testing your running set-up prior to race day. Every runner has different preferences and it's important to pick what's best for your specific running style and body.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.