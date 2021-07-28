If you've done much exploring in Colorado, you've definitely heard of the Stanley Hotel before. Originally built during the first decade of the 1900s and known for later inspiring Stephen King's bestselling horror novel The Shining, the hotel has a storied past and many followers convinced of its spooky nature.
Spanning more than 140 rooms and complete with a restaurant, a stunning whiskey bar, and stretching views of Rocky Mountain National Park and Longs Peak, the Stanley Hotel is one-of-a-kind.
Here's a look inside with Youtuber alannakalixo:
Want to learn more about the hotel? Check out the video below from PBS.
Looking to book a stay at the Stanley, find their website here.
