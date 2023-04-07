Home to massive rock formations, sheer-walled canyons, and one of the coolest scenic drives in the state, Colorado National Monument, near Grand Junction, needs to be included on your summer bucket list.
First established as a national monument in 1911, the canyons of Colorado National Monument were once thought to be inaccessible.
A man named John Otto, however, proved the public wrong by building trails into the area, also campaigning for the spot to be made a national park.
The national park status is yet to be achieved, but his efforts did help establish the area as a national monument, a status that still stands today.
The geology of this spot is one reason why it was preserved, with the National Park Service stating that rock layers at the site span billions of years.
It’s also worth noting that erosion continues to play a role in the ever-changing nature of the park, with each local storm impacting fragile sandstone cliffs.
One of the most notable features of the park is a 350-foot-tall sandstone tower called Independence Monument that rises from the valley floor.
It was first ascended by John Otto in 1911, who drilled holes and pounded pipes into the rock to build a makeshift ladder to the summit.
One of the best ways to see this unique destination is the scenic Rim Rock Drive.
It’s a 23-mile road featuring overlooks and trailheads, as it travels along the rim of the plateau.
While you're in this part of the state, don't forget to check out the rest of Grand Junction and the nearby Palisade wine country.
What’s another often overlooked Colorado destination? Let us know in the comments.
