The winter season is upon us and with it, the risk of exploring Colorado's backcountry increases immensely. Each year, as temperatures drop and snow starts falling, I remember a single line of survival advice that was shared with me by Jason Marsteiner of The Survival University during some research for an OutThere Colorado story I wrote years ago.
"In Colorado, it won't be lack of food or water that kills you, it'll be the exposure," said Marsteiner.
Marsteiner went on, explaining that with how extensive Colorado's search and rescue network is, you'll most likely be found prior to the three days it takes to die of thirst, making it important to plan ahead so that you don't succumb to the elements before that.
In general, the number three is a good one to remember when suddenly thrust into a survival situation.
Immediate concerns, such as blood loss or throat blockage, can kill you in three minutes and should be addressed first. Exposure can kill you in three hours. Lack of water can kill you in three days. And typically, someone can last for around 3 weeks without food.
As temperatures start dropping and winter weather rears its head, it's important to remember this three-hour exposure rule. In harsher conditions, that time could be even less. Coupled with the fact the most search and rescue missions take longer than three hours in winter conditions, this makes it crucial to have protection from the exposure that you can trust.
Author's Note: This article is about winter, but the exposure rule applies in the summer, too. Be prepared regardless of the season.
Invest in good layers, triple-check that you've got those layers in your bag before every adventure, and practice redundancy in case something gets wet or lost.
Always bring multiple pairs of socks and gloves to protect your extremities and be prepared for weather to get worse throughout the day, even if that's not what the forecast predicts.
It's important that you're prepared to spend the night on the mountain. That might sound silly when you're planning a day hike, but things can go wrong, regardless of your skill level.
While exploring Colorado this winter, remember that exposure is probably the deadliest thing you'll face. Be prepared and take it seriously, even if it means packing a little extra weight.
Author's Note: While lack of food or water probably won't be what kills you while adventuring in Colorado, it is still important to make sure you've got plenty of both so that you can keep your body fully energized. An energized body is more reactive and an energized mind makes better decisions. It's also important to have a number of other survival items with you at all times. See that list here.
