Take a scenic boat ride around the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk Channel of Pueblo.
The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo, also known as the Pueblo Riverwalk, is a 32-acre urban waterfront oasis offering everything from canal boat rides to magnificent sunsets. It is located in the heart of the Pueblo, just two hours south of Denver and 45 minutes south of Colorado Springs.
While visitors can get their fix of water sports, there are also plenty of shops, eateries, breweries, and festivals to explore in the historic downtown area.
Paddle or kayak your way through the riverwalk channel, take in the beautiful sights of the city on a 30-minute boat cruise, or enjoy a stroll with your furry friends along the one-mile long riverwalk path.
Tickets for boat rides can be purchased at the Riverwalk Welcome Center located at 101 South Union Avenue in Pueblo. Tickets for a boat ride cost $7.00 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $6.00 for children (ages 4 to 12), military, and seniors.
Pedal boats and a booze cruise options are also available. For more details, please visit puebloriverwalk.org.
