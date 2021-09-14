Finding the right shorts for a big summer hike can be tricky. They need to be breathable amid warmer temperatures, stretchy to handle dynamic movements, and rugged enough to withstand bumping into trailside trees and rocks, all while being relatively lightweight. Instead of turning to gym shorts, a new option from Eddie Bauer might be what you need.
Part of Eddie Bauer's 'First Ascent' collection, which consists of gear designed with input from the pros, the Guide Pro Shorts are a great option for those looking to stay comfortable while moving quickly on the trail. Plus, zipper and velcro pockets ensure that important items stay put.
These shorts are lightweight and very flexible, helping steps feel as uninhibited and as natural as possible. Plus, they shed moisture should they get wet, which can be key should a storm roll through.
I've worn these shorts multiple times on a variety of long distance hikes and have never had any issues. I've also found that they stay dry, which helps when it comes to preventing rubbing. If I'm not running the trail, these are my go-to option.
Find them on the Eddie Bauer website for $70.
*As the winter season approaches, expect to see more articles from OutThere Colorado where our writing staff discusses their favorite gear.
