Colorado's fourteeners get plenty of hype, but the mountain climbing community seems to have trouble pinning down a specific number of peaks.
Here's a look at why different counts exist, with peak prominence often being a key factor.
1 peak: If required prominence of a peak to count as a 'fourteener' was 9,000 feet or more, Mount Elbert would be the only fourteener in Colorado thanks to its prominence of 9,093 feet. The next-most prominent fourteener in Colorado is Pikes Peak, with 5,530 feet of prominence. Granted, no one is out there claiming that Colorado is home to just a single fourteener. However, this does show the wide range of prominence between different peaks that make their way onto various lists, with some lists including peaks with a prominence of only 40 feet.
10 peaks: Based on the Alaskan 3,000-foot prominence rule, this list includes Mount Elbert, Pike Peak, Blanca Peak, Culebra Peak, Crestone Peak, Uncompahgre Peak, Mount Wilson, Mount Lincoln, San Luis Peak, and Mount Sneffels. Longs Peak is close, with 2,955 feet of prominence.
20 peaks: If a 2,000-foot prominence rule is applied, there are 20 peaks in Colorado that would be considered fourteeners.
53 peaks: Named peaks that also have at least 300 feet of prominence. This is the list featured on 14ers.com.
54 peaks: The Colorado Mountain Club (CMC) list isn't as strict regarding the 300-foot prominence rule, also including some peaks based on mountaineering aesthetics. One key difference between the CMC list of 54 peaks and the list of 53 (that's based strictly on the 300-foot prominence rule) is that Challenger Point (with 301 feet of prominence) isn't counted on CMC's list. Additionally, CMC counts El Diente and North Maroon Peak despite each missing the 300-foot rule. These two peaks are instead included due to their technicality and beauty.
58 peaks: Named points above 14,000 feet with the exception of Sunlight Spire. This includes peaks with less than 300 feet of prominence.
59 peaks: Named points above 14,000 feet, including Sunlight Spire.
74 peaks: This number comes from Gerry Roach's list of peaks, which also includes unnamed points of elevation above 14,000 feet that have at least 40 feet of prominence. It adds 15 unnamed 14,000-foot peaks to the named total of 59.
