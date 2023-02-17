Looking for a unique road trip around Colorado that focuses on bizarre attractions? Here's the route you'll want to take.
This road trip starts in Colorado Springs, where the OutThere Colorado team is headquartered. It's best for a weekend trip, as there's a bit too much driving for a single day.
It's also worth noting that while this trip takes you past several quirky attractions, you'll also see some of the state's most stunning natural scenes, including national forests, 14,000-foot mountains, sand dunes, and more. Pop off the route to get an up-close look at the many other spectacular spots you'll pass along the way.
Start your trip at the May Natural History Museum.
Marked with a massive beetle on the side of the road, the museum contains one of the largest private displays of tropical bugs in the world. In fact, it's got over 7,000 insects on display, as well as giant spiders, scorpions, and more – all perfectly preserved.
From the bug museum, head south to Bishop Castle.
With a main tower that stands at over 160 feet tall, Bishop Castle is known as one of the largest one-man construction projects on the continent. Walk around this unique structure, but be warned, drop-offs and a level of risk do exist.
After Bishop Castle, there's another stunning 'castle' structure that you've got to see to believe.
Cano's Castle in Antonito is a massive folk art display, featuring beer cans, hub caps, grills, and more. You won't be able to go inside this structure, but observing it from the outside is a spectacle in itself.
After hunting down two of the state's most famous castles, it's time to search for some UFOs.
The UFO Watchtower is located in Hooper, Colorado – in the massive San Luis Valley. While you probably won't see an unidentified object in the sky during a daytime visit, this is a great place to stoke your hype in extraterrestrial life.
From the UFO Watchtower, it's a short drive to the Colorado Gators Reptile Park.
At this destination, you can see hundreds of rescued reptiles, including many alligators that live in massive pools.
From the UFO Watchtower, head north to St. Elmo Ghost Town.
St. Elmo Ghost Town is one of the best-preserved ghost towns in the state and it's also easy to access. It provides a great look at what Colorado life would have been like more than 100 years ago.
Once you've got your fill at St. Elmo Ghost Town, you'll be headed back to Colorado Springs with a stop for pickles along the way.
At the base of the Pikes Peak Highway, find the Pikes Peak Pickle Shack.
This tiny hut has all sorts of pickles and pickle-related products. It's a pickle-lover's dream.
After you've got your fill of pickles, head back to the Springs via Ute Pass (or take the Pikes Peak Highway to the top of this iconic peak).
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.