According to a recent list released by Trips to Discover, one of America's 'top 25' coffee shops is located in Denver, Colorado.
Mile High coffee fiends have likely heard of Dandy Lion Coffee Company, and if they haven't, they should probably add it to their list of spots to get their morning caffeine fix.
Dandy Lion Coffee Company is part plant shop, part coffee shop, creating a peaceful setting that comes with a slight risk of walking away with a new houseplant to take care of.
With a very high 4.9-star rating on Google Reviews and a 5-star rating on Yelp, there's a good chance you'll love this spot.
Home to good coffee and a friendly staff, one local favorite here is the lavender latte. The matcha is also a popular drink.
Find out more about Dandy Lion Coffee here.
Looking for other great coffee spots around the country? Here's a link to Trips to Discover's full list.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.