Rock climbing is a bit different than many other outdoor recreation activities in that gear failure or misuse can easily mean paying the ultimate price. If the rope breaks, you could die. If your harness is put on wrong, you could die. If your anchor pops out of the rock face, you could die. When it comes to rock climbing, there's not much margin for error and the consequences for error are severe and ever-present. Despite this looming aspect, rock climbing tends to be a sport of relaxation and peace.
For me, rock climbing delivers a similar emotional experience to that of yoga, not so much the thrill that comes with high-speed sports like skiing or mountain biking. After all, as long as the gear works and it's used properly, rock climbing is nothing but a sort of balancing act conducted during a slow crawl up a wall: Balance of the body and balance of the mind.
Rock climbing requires intense concentration and the ability to cast innate fears and worries aside. This starts with trusting the gear to do its job, which can be a major hurdle that must be crossed before the more serene side of the sport can be felt.
So, there I was, 40 feet up a wall and dangling from a rope attached to my waist for the first time in my life. My anchor held tight in the sandstone, while a stranger below kept me in place as a counterweight.
Paused between scant holds on the side of Grey Rock at Colorado Springs' iconic Garden of the Gods, my palms were sweating profusely as I fought off the lingering effects of a late night at a local heavy metal concert.
It was my first time trusting my life with a rope. It was my first time so far off the ground. I looked around to enjoy the view, but the reminder of my precarious situation made it difficult to focus on the stunning surroundings. Committed to trusting the process, I worked to fight back the fear.
"Not bad," I thought to myself, admittedly a bit shocked that a boy from Indiana with a lifelong fear of heights had deliberately made it so far off the ground with his own hands and feet. I reminded myself once again that countless people had climbed the route before, using the same bolted anchor. They were fine, and I'd be fine, too.
With only a few moves left to go, I noticed I was bleeding from several different cuts. Who knew that rocks could be so sharp and hard? Especially when digging deep into holds and hanging on for dear life.
As I pushed my fingertips into the next tiny feature, the roughly three-inch-wide chunk of rock popped off, crashing down to the ground below.
"And that's why we wear helmets!" my belayer shouted up at me. "All good?"
"All good!" I called back, though I couldn't help but let my mind drift to wondering whether or not the rock holding my anchor in place could crumble in the same way.
My heart started to beat faster, as convincing myself to keep moving grew more difficult.
"Trust the gear, trust the process," I repeated to myself. A feeble attempt to calm my nerves.
In roughly the same amount of time it took me to get 40 feet off the ground, I made my way up the last 10 feet of the route.
Reaching the anchor gave me the ultimate release of relief.
"Good to come down now!" I shouted out, ready to put my soles back on solid ground.
"Want to enjoy the view a bit first?" My belayer called up.
I paused for about five seconds so as to not seem too eager.
"I'm good!" I replied, soon lowered down the rock face in a slow and methodical manner.
It would be several more years before I'd really take the dive into rock climbing. Eventually, I'd get over looming fears and start to feel the calm that comes with being so focused on the task at hand. When you're several stories off the ground and held in place by the most fragile of movements, it's hard to focus on much else.
It's easy to see why so many people love rock climbing, but in most cases, I doubt it's for the thrill. It's for the tranquility. It's for the concentration. It's for the escape. And it just so happens to come with a pretty damn good view, too.
