This past weekend, I completed my first ultramarathon – a local 50K (31.1 miles) in Colorado Springs. What an experience it was. As someone who despised running until the pandemic hit, I continue to learn nearly every time I lace up my shoes and this race was no exception. I went into the run with no big expectations aside from hoping that I would finish, ultimately crossing the finishing line in the top third of the pack.
Here are a few things I learned, along with a list of gear recommendations that helped me successfully finish the race.
How I trained:
Training for an ultramarathon can be daunting, as it means many practice runs in the double-digit mileage range.
I kept my training relatively simple, focusing on time spent on the trail in weeks leading up to the race instead of speed or reaching a certain mileage.
My longest run pre-race was only about 16 miles, which is much shorter than most recommendations that suggest something in the 20 to 25 mile range during the practice period prior to a 50K-distance race.
That being said, my legs did feel nice and rested once race day hit. I don't think I lost much by skipping out on the longer run, but it would have helped in terms of giving me better experience when it came to managing fluids and nutrition.
I also took about a week off from running prior to race day, which helped my legs repair themselves after running about five to six hours per week leading up to that. I think consistent runs in the 10 to 15 mile range worked for me, but I also wasn't aiming to set any speed records.
Things I learned on race day:
1. Pacing is key
While many people tend to aim for speed when it comes to most running races, getting a start in ultramarathon trail racing tends to mean focusing on sticking to a pace that sets you up for success throughout the entire race. Unless you're aiming to really set a speed record, be prepared to give yourself a few moments to slow down and assess your energy stores.
Look at the day like it's an adventure rather than a competition, taking the stress off of placement and putting it on enjoying the experience. An ultramarathon on trail means a long day of running – by avoiding moments where you feel pressured to push faster than you should, it helps with managing energy. Go into the race with that expectation versus the expectation that you'll be the fastest person on the trail. Be the tortoise, not the hare – at least during your first ultramarathon attempt.
2. Terrain really matters
A lot of long distance racing means traveling on pavement or relatively even dirt – don't expect that comfort with ultramarathons. When it comes to ultramarathon trail racing, many routes feature technical aspects, including rock drops, steep inclines, and loose footing. Not only can routes of this nature require more energy to travel, they can also throw off your typical pace. If you're not trying to set a speed record, take the time to manage sections like this carefully to avoid injury on tired legs, as well as overexertion with a lot of milage still ahead.
3. Don't skip the water
One big mistake I made was letting my fluids get depleted – especially considering the longer nature of the race and how rising temperatures throughout the day meant exertion in hotter conditions. Thankfully, replenishing fluids at a conveniently placed aid station helped me avoid a 'bonk' that could have caused me to tap out. In an effort to carry less weight, I carried less water. Looking back, I should have brought additional fluids along and taken more time throughout the race to consume them.
4. Wear the right shoes
Running 30-plus miles makes gear important (more on that below), but one essential piece of gear I used were my Altra Lone Peak 7s. Not only did these shoes keep my feet feeling happy and blister-free throughout the run, their versatile nature helped me navigate the wide range of terrain. Everyone can be different when it comes to footwear, but if you're looking for a recommendation for a zero-drop shoe that lets the toes expand, the Lone Peaks are a great option.
Here's the gear I'd recommend:
1. The Nathan Marathon Pak
I really hate carrying a lot of weigh on me while I'm running, thus the slim and waistbound Nathan Marathon Pak has been a great fit for me. It's got plenty of room to hold the essentials without wasting space. I've been using the older version, but the 2.0 version can be found online for $35.
It's worth noting that the Marathon Pak doesn't carry water, which is why I'll often go for the handheld SpeedDraw Plus, also by Nathan. On race day, I carried both, which was enough space for the nutrition and fluids I needed (had I taken better advantage of rehydrating at aid stations).
2. The USWE Pace 8L
If I do need to carry more weight or more water, I'll opt for the USWE Pace 8L. I've found this is big enough to provide the carry space I need without being too bulky. Plus, the USWE packs tend to be great at cutting the bounce that tends to come with many other options.
3. Altra Lone Peak 7s
Given that my ultra was a long and technical trail run, I opted for my most versitile trail running shoes. Altra Lone Peaks have been a long-time favorite of mine for trail runs and the 7s are their latest improvement on the model. True to the Altra brand, this shoe features a zero drop and a wide toe box. I've always felt these two characteristics are best for my personal foot health. The zero drop aspect isn't for everyone – but if it works for you, the Lone Peaks are a great option.
4. Tailwind Endurance Fuel
Throughout my running career, I've sample a wide range of hydration options and I keep coming back to Tailwind. This time around, I fueled up with Tailwind's 'Grape Endurance Fuel' pre-race, which was a new flavor and one that I enjoyed (plus it was created to help support Big City Mountaineers – a great organization). If grape isn't your top pick, plenty of other flavors are available, some of which have caffeine or protein added into the mix.
5. Daehlie Winter Run 2.0 jacket
Training for a spring ultramarathon meant a lot of winter running on cold days. I've been a fan of the Daehlie brand for a long time and their Winter Run jacket provides a good level of warmth and wind protection without feeling bulky or too hot once the blood gets pumping.
6. Honey Stinger Organic Energy Waffles
When it comes to long distance running nutrition, I like to pack something I can look forward to eating. The Honey Stinger Organic Energy Waffles are that – a tasty treat. They've got a wide range of flavors (I went with vanilla and honey on race day) and they're easy to consume. If you need a boost mid-run, this is a good option. I also brought along some of the caffeinated Honey Stinger energy chews (cherry cola flavor) – another win from this beloved brand of running supplements.
7. The Eddie Bauer Resolution Performance Tee
I always like to run in clothing that keeps me comfortable, which is why I often turn to the Eddie Bauer Resolution Performance Tee for long distances. It's breathable, sweat-wicking, and the material doesn't rub in the wrong places.
8. Squirrel's Nut Butter
Chafing can be a problem when it comes to running long distances – literally every piece of clothing and gear has potential for rubbing the wrong way when it's bouncing up and down over so many steps, causing irritation, pain, and sometimes bleeding. Squirrel's Nut Butter is an all-natural all-purpose anti-chafing cream that does exactly what it's designed to do. Highly recommend.
9. Goodr OG Shades
At $25 a pop, Goodr OG shades have long been my favorite running sunglasses. They're polarized and they're built with a great no-slip material. Plus, they come in a wide range of colors that add some flash to your running set-up. You know what they say – look good, feel good, run good.
10. Salt Stick Fast Chews
I hadn't tried these prior to race day (I know, not a great strategy), but I'm not sure I would have finished the race had I not brought Salt Stick Fast Chews along. When I started to feel depleted, they saved my butt. Easy to eat and easy on my stomach, I'll probably be bringing at least a few of these along for any future long-distance run. I had the lemon lime flavor on race day, but after seeing how well they pulled me back as I was fading, I've already got a couple more flavors ordered and on the way.
