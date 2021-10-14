With a seemingly endless stream of adventure available in the Pikes Peak region, it's possible for amazing attractions to still get overlooked. One of those attractions that's rarely talked about, but quite awesome is the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour in Cripple Creek, Colorado. The tour drops visitors 1,000 feet underground to get a taste of what the mining culture that built Colorado was like.
On a hill above Cripple Creek, the Mollie Kathleen mine was started in 1891 on a claim staked by Mollie Kathleen Gortner. Today, visitors can tour tunnels that were created over many decades of mining.
Around 40,000 people visitor the mine annually on the typical year, with tours dropping visitors 1,000 feet into the mountainside via an old mining elevator (be warned – it's a tight fit). Once inside, visitors spend roughly an hour on a guided walking tour packed full of information about the mining process and the history of the area.
From seeing how old mining equipment worked to learning how to identify valuable veins of gold in the rock, the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour provides a unique educational experience sure to long be remembered.
To help visitors remember their experience, each visitor gets to take a gold ore sample with them.
A great way to experience Colorado's mining culture, learn more about how you can visit the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine here.
