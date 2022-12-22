Unless you're highly aware of the happenings in Colorado's ski community, there's a good chance that Cimarron Mountain Club has flown under your radar.
A private ski ranch located between Telluride and Crested Butte, in the San Juan Mountain's Cimarron Range, this destination spans 1,750 acres of pristine terrain. There's only one catch – it's access is limited to 13 ranch owner families and their guests.
Here's a look at the top-notch amenities that come with residential-based membership at the destination.
- Access to 1,000 acres of private skiing terrain and 950 acres of adjacent skiable acres on public land, comprising more than 60 total runs
- Access to 200 square miles of heli-skiing
- Access to 13 stocked ponds on the property, as well as big game hunting
- Access to a 20-acre mountain lake for activities of fishing, canoeing, kayaking, and more
- Rock climbing
- Traveling planning and property management by Cimarron Mountain Club team
- Access to a number of vehicles, including snowmobiles, ATVs, and side-by-sides, as well as 3 passenger snowcats
- Access to various on-site club facilities, such as a lodge, luxury sleeping yurts, and more
So basically, any sort of outdoor recreation activity you want, you can probably get.
Want a chance to live at Cimarron Mountain Club and take advantage of all those sweet amenities? Too bad – they're currently sold out.
Listings once found online for 35-acre parcels of land ranged from $3.2 to $3.4 million, with annual fees to the tune of $55,000 to $65,000. It's also worth noting that the man behind Vail's famed Blue Sky Basin, Mike Larson, reportedly assisted in designing many of the ski runs.
Find a hype video for the resort here.
Curious to read more about the spot? Check out the Cimarron Mountain Club website.
