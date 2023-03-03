According to a public vote conducted by USA Today's 10Best publication, one of the best children's museums in the country is located in Colorado.
On the list of the top 10 spots, the Children's Museum of Denver at Marisco Campus was ranked in eighth place.
Attracting more than half a million kids each year, the destination is full of hands-on exhibits and learning experiences. It's divided into four different areas that have exhibits unique to a different theme – Explore, Imagine, Investigate, and Create. The 'Adventure Forest' exhibit is a popular feature, which is a 500-foot-long aerial adventure course.
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis was ranked as the top children's museum in the country. See the full USA Today list here.
