A few days ago, one of my friends shared a story with me about a trail runner that has been seen running naked on a regular basis near Colorado Springs. I was unable to verify that story with any real evidence aside from hearsay, but it got me looking into the rules around being naked on the trail. While I expected nudity to be banned in all cases while on a public trail – outside of designated clothing-optional spots – I found that this was quite far from reality.
"The mere fact that someone is nude in and of itself is not a violation of the Code of Federal Regulations," wrote the public affairs officer of Rocky Mountain National Park when I reached out about their policy. "The law is if a person without clothes causes any issues through lewd or obscene conduct they are cited under Disorderly Conduct, as well as for that lewd conduct."
Editor's Note: Be warned – there's conflicting information out there. Make sure you read this entire piece before making the decision to hit the trail in the buff.
According to an article from Men's Journal, there technically aren't laws about nudity on federally owned U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management land, though local, county, and state laws may still apply. Rules seem to be even looser at national parks. According to an article from Backpacker, which is owned by Outside Magazine, just one national park has made rules banning nudity outright – Cape Cod National Seashore, after numerous complaints were made in the 1980s and 1990s.
While the two aforementioned articles may make it sound like nudity is a go in many federally managed natural spaces, there's conflicting information available online.
An article from Boondocker's Bible states that the US Forest Service has public nudity listed as a banned activity in National Forests and National Grasslands. The same article also states that Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park and Gateway National Recreation Area, both managed by the National Park Service, also have rules against nudity – not just Cape Cod National Seashore.
And don't forget – Colorado does have it's own rules that apply, too.
A 2017 Denver Channel article states that Colorado Parks and Wildlife managed trails are off-limits for nudity. The article also notes that US Forest Service managed lands in Colorado have their own individual rules, with nudity sometimes meaning a violation. A public affairs specialist working with the Bureau of Land Management also chimed in to note that on public lands they manage, various state and county laws apply.
So there you have it – can you hike naked? Maybe? Sometimes? The answer isn't quite cut and dry.
If you're looking to hit a Colorado trail in the buff, you should contact the managing organization to ask them about their specific policy, first. Because nudity in the wrong spot can lead to some serious charges, due diligence and triple-checking is key.
Looking to go somewhere where nudity is more-so formally welcome? Check out these seven clothing-optional spots in Colorado.
Happy hiking.
OMG! This. Is. Hilarious! Thanks for making me laugh out loud. :-)
