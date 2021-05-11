Waterfront beauty awaits at this beautiful cabin-style studio nestled in the mountains of Idaho Springs.
Found on Airbnb, this 330-square foot cabin is tucked away in the wilderness where you can relax peacefully in nature. Soak in the mountain views and listen to the soothing sounds of the creek flow from the front porch.
Located on the road that leads to Mount Evans, the cabin is the perfect basecamp for your next adventure. It's also a great spot for horseback riding, ATV adventures, rafting, ziplining, mine tours, mountain biking, hiking, and relaxation.
Be prepared to enjoy the black bears, mountain lions, deer, elk, moose, foxes, and other wildlife that frequents this area.
Location: Located in Idaho Springs, just 20 mins from the ski slopes and 35 mins from Denver
Details: Sleeps up to two guests with one queen-sized bed and one bath.
Amenities: Kitchenette includes a refrigerator, Keurig machine for coffee and tea, microwave, plugin cookplate, pots, pans, mugs, and a small collection of dishes and silverware.
Pets are not allowed. It's also important to note four-wheel drive is NOT required to access the cabin.
This Airbnb stay is bookable for around $254 per night. For more details or bookings, please click here.
Editor's Note: Please follow all county and state public health orders. COVID-19 restrictions may also be in place. Always check prior to planning your travels. Find the updated county-to-county COVID-19 dial status here
