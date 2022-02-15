When an accident happens on the trail, it can sometimes be hours before help arrives, especially in cases when a serious accident may leave a solo victim rendered unconscious.
Fortunately for Apple Watch users, even if you're by yourself, you could have medical services heading your way in as little as 2 minutes.
In 2018 Apple announced their 'fall detection' feature for Apple watches series 4 and later.
So what does it do?
When a user falls while wearing an Apple watch and remains immobile for more than 1 minute, the watch begins a 30-second countdown while tapping the user and playing loud beeping noises.
The sounds continuously get louder and if the user still has not responded in the 30 seconds, an outbound call is placed to emergency services, with an automated recording that alerts authorities to the exact location of the user.
In addition to contacting emergency services, if a user has emergency contacts setup, the contacts will receive a call informing them that the user had a hard fall with the exact location.
If the Apple Watch detects a fall incorrectly, the user has the 30 second countdown to cancel the call.
How can I tell if I have fall detection on?
If you are over the age of 55, Apple will automatically enable the fall feature for you. If you are not 55 or older, you will need to enable it yourself.
Here's how:
On your iPhone, go to your Apple Watch app and tap Emergency SOS. You will see an option to turn on 'Fall Detection' and customize some features.
If you're not able to see the fall detection option on your app, it's likely because your watch is not compatible. Just a reminder that watches must be series 4 or above. SE included.
Can it work if you don't have cell-service?
As of now, if your watch is not connected to the internet via your phone or a cellular plan, emergency SOS services do not work.
Connection can also be impacted by the strength of a cell signal. Even for those that have the cellular option on their watch, emergency SOS does not work without service.
How successful have these calls been?
Multiple stories have made headlines over recent years, telling tales of outdoor recreators saved by their Apple watch.
In 2019, a Washington man gave credit to the feature when his father was involved in an accident. He said that it saved his father's life after he fell off his bike on a trail and was knocked unconscious.
His son, who was listed as an emergency contact was notified and was able to find him within minutes. Emergency services arrived at the location some 30 minutes later.
You can read more about that story here.
Apple has recently been focusing many advertisements on the 911 services that Apple watches have. In a January 2022 advertisement, Apple used real-life 911 calls to show what their is capable of and how it saved three lives.
You can watch the commercial here.
Apple has continuously released health features revolving around the Apple Watch including Blood Oxygen readings, ECG readings and low/high heart rate notifications.
