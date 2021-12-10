Recently dubbed the 12th best city for 'pizza addicts' in an analysis that considered the country's 100 largest cities, there's no shortage of great 'za in Denver, Colorado.
Here's a list of a few of the highest-rated pizza shops in the area, according to Google Reviews.
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Brooklyn's Finest is known for bringing the classic taste of New York-style pizza to Colorado. The 4.5-star restaurant offers signature slices like 'New York, New York', 'The Godfather', and 'The Bronx Bomber.'
"Simple, small pizza shop. They have lots of options, I opted for a lunch special with a couple slices. Tasty and definitely hit the spot," Google Reviewer Ash Wagner said.
Website: http://brooklynsfinestpizza303.com/
Google Rating: 4.5 stars, 821 reviews
Giordano's
Located near the 16th Street Mall, Giordano's offers authentic Chicago Style deep dish. They are rated 4.2 stars by Google reviewers.
"Great deep dish pizza! Also try the extra thin crust too! The sauce and cheese are just right! Definitely gonna head back to this pizza place! Side dishes are amazing too!" Tom Dutkiewicz said in a review.
Website: https://giordanos.com/locations/denver/
Google Rating: 4.2 stars, 2,326 reviews
White Pie
White Pie's wood-fire pizza is heavily inspired by Italian pizza parlors in New Haven, Connecticut. The shop boasts that the pizza is not "robotically round" and instead is asymmetrical and rustic.
"Delicious thin crust wood-fired pizza. Our server was chill and accommodating for two young teens. Great neighborhood feel, light roomy room and a good house white wine," Joel S reviewed.
Website: https://www.whitepie.com/menu-denver
Google Rating: 4.5 stars, 571 reviews
Patxi's Pizza
Patxi's pizza specialize in both deep-dish and thin crust pizza. The restaurant prides itself in its creative options like 'Chicken Tikka Masala', 'Greek', and 'BBQ Combo.'
"Food was delicious and service was great! Must try: Chicago deep-dish pizza, artichoke dip and bee's sting cocktail," Annabel Koh said in a review.
Website: https://patxispizza.com/menu/
Google Rating: 4.4 stars, 604 reviews
Marco's Coal Fired
Marco's Coal Fired uses Verace Pizza Napoletana techniques to bring its customers classic Italian pizza. Marco's uses imported Italian ingredients daily and makes the pie in hand-built, wood-fire ovens.
"Do not miss this pizza. Italy in your mouth with prices that won't break the bank, even though they import the cheese, the tomatoes, and the flour from Italy. Extremely clean with delicious cocktails," review L East said.
Website: https://www.marcoscfp.com/
Google Rating: 4.5 stars, 1240 reviews
Ian's Pizza Denver
Ian's offers a modern take on classic pizza flavors, also offering some options you probably haven't had before. From Mac n' Cheese pizza to Buffalo Chicken-style, they have something new for even the most seasoned pizza connoisseur. They also offer vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.
"I am an avid pizza fan and could eat it every day. Having worked downtown for years and having every place you could think of, I can say without doubt this is the best place located downtown. It's extremely fresh and when you get slices they come out perfect," Lance Jungers said in a review.
Website: https://ianspizza.com/menu/denver/
Google Rating: 4.5 stars, 1,799 reviews
Gorlami Pizza
Gorlami serves crispy Naples-style pie prepared in a brick oven featuring local Colorado ingredients. The restaurant boasts hand-stretched dough and a signature cheese blend that contains three types of mozzarella.
"Yessssss!! I feel like the Denver pizza scene has needed this for a while now. So good. Can’t go wrong with that wood-fired crust. I’m also a sucker for a strong take on avocado toast, so bravo. Thank you!" reviewer
Website: https://avantifandb.com/restaurants/gorlami-pizza/
Google Rating: 4.3 stars, 8 reviews
