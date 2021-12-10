White Pie

Butternut Banger Pizza

Photo Courtesy: White Pie Denver

Recently dubbed the 12th best city for 'pizza addicts' in an analysis that considered the country's 100 largest cities, there's no shortage of great 'za in Denver, Colorado.

Here's a list of a few of the highest-rated pizza shops in the area, according to Google Reviews. 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

Brooklyn's Finest is known for bringing the classic taste of New York-style pizza to Colorado. The 4.5-star restaurant offers signature slices like 'New York, New York', 'The Godfather', and 'The Bronx Bomber.' 

"Simple, small pizza shop. They have lots of options, I opted for a lunch special with a couple slices. Tasty and definitely hit the spot," Google Reviewer Ash Wagner said.

Website: http://brooklynsfinestpizza303.com/

Google Rating: 4.5 stars, 821 reviews

Giordano's 

Located near the 16th Street Mall, Giordano's offers authentic Chicago Style deep dish. They are rated 4.2 stars by Google reviewers. 

"Great deep dish pizza! Also try the extra thin crust too! The sauce and cheese are just right! Definitely gonna head back to this pizza place! Side dishes are amazing too!" Tom Dutkiewicz said in a review. 

Website: https://giordanos.com/locations/denver/

Google Rating: 4.2 stars, 2,326 reviews

White Pie 

White Pie's wood-fire pizza is heavily inspired by Italian pizza parlors in New Haven, Connecticut. The shop boasts that the pizza is not "robotically round" and instead is asymmetrical and rustic.  

"Delicious thin crust wood-fired pizza. Our server was chill and accommodating for two young teens. Great neighborhood feel, light roomy room and a good house white wine," Joel S reviewed. 

Website: https://www.whitepie.com/menu-denver

Google Rating: 4.5 stars, 571 reviews

Patxi's Pizza

Patxi's pizza specialize in both deep-dish and thin crust pizza. The restaurant prides itself in its creative options like 'Chicken Tikka Masala', 'Greek', and 'BBQ Combo.' 

"Food was delicious and service was great! Must try: Chicago deep-dish pizza, artichoke dip and bee's sting cocktail," Annabel Koh said in a review. 

Website: https://patxispizza.com/menu/

Google Rating: 4.4 stars, 604 reviews

Marco's Coal Fired 

Marco's Coal Fired uses Verace Pizza Napoletana techniques to bring its customers classic Italian pizza. Marco's uses imported Italian ingredients daily and makes the pie in hand-built, wood-fire ovens. 

"Do not miss this pizza. Italy in your mouth with prices that won't break the bank, even though they import the cheese, the tomatoes, and the flour from Italy. Extremely clean with delicious cocktails," review L East said. 

Website: https://www.marcoscfp.com/

Google Rating: 4.5 stars, 1240 reviews

Ian's Pizza Denver 

Ian's offers a modern take on classic pizza flavors, also offering some options you probably haven't had before. From Mac n' Cheese pizza to Buffalo Chicken-style, they have something new for even the most seasoned pizza connoisseur. They also offer vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. 

"I am an avid pizza fan and could eat it every day. Having worked downtown for years and having every place you could think of, I can say without doubt this is the best place located downtown. It's extremely fresh and when you get slices they come out perfect," Lance Jungers said in a review. 

Website: https://ianspizza.com/menu/denver/

Google Rating: 4.5 stars, 1,799 reviews

Gorlami Pizza 

Gorlami serves crispy Naples-style pie prepared in a brick oven featuring local Colorado ingredients. The restaurant boasts hand-stretched dough and a signature cheese blend that contains three types of mozzarella.

"Yessssss!! I feel like the Denver pizza scene has needed this for a while now. So good. Can’t go wrong with that wood-fired crust. I’m also a sucker for a strong take on avocado toast, so bravo. Thank you!" reviewer 

Website: https://avantifandb.com/restaurants/gorlami-pizza/

Google Rating: 4.3 stars, 8 reviews

Did we miss any of your favorites? Let us know in the comments below. 

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.