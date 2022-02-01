From black bears to potato beetles, there are a number diverse species that call Colorado home. Unfortunately, due to factors like habitat loss and overhunting, some of them have made their way to the state's endangered species list.
Here are a few animals that you may not have known are endangered in Colorado:
1. Boreal Toad — State Endangered
Boreal Toads are Colorado's only alpine toad species. It can live in lakes, ponds, and marshes at 8,000 to 12,000 feet in elevation.
They have faced a dramatic decline in population size over the last two decades as a result of habitat loss and illness, according to CPW.
"The main cause of decline is the amphibian chytrid fungus, a skin fungus which has also attacked many other amphibian species worldwide," CPW says on their website.
Last year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Denver Zoo joined forces in an effort to protect the species.
2. Black-Footed Ferret — Federal Endangered; State Endangered
Black-footed ferrets are the rarest mammal in North America. Their population was depleted by disease and loss of habitat, according to CPW. The species was reintroduced to Colorado in 2001.
Since 2013, more than 120 black-footed ferrets have been released into Colorado prairie dog colonies.
"Black-footed ferrets were thought to be extinct twice. Before our recent reintroduction efforts, they had been absent from Colorado since the early 1940s. A small population was found in Wyoming in 1981, resulting in eight breeding ferrets; all black-footed ferrets are now descendants of those individuals," CPW said on their website.
3. Gray Wolf — State Endangered
Gray wolves, sometimes called "timber wolves," were eradicated from Colorado in the 1940s. Since then, wolf sightings have been few and far between in the state. In 2007, there was a suspected wolf sighting in Colorado that could never be confirmed by DNA, according to CPW.
In 2020, a small pack naturally migrated to the area from a bordering state, CPW reported.
A ballot measure was later approved, directing the CPW commission to create a plan for the reintroduction and management of gray wolves by December 2023. Today, Gray wolves remain on the state endangered species list and are protected statewide.
4. Kit Fox — State Endangered
Kit fox are one of the state's most endangered mammals, according to CPW. They have been a protected species in Colorado since 1994.
"Conversion of the kit foxes' native grounds to agriculture and development usage has resulted in a loss of habitat. Predation by coyotes, road-kill, trapping, shooting, and predator poisoning are the main causes of mortality for the foxes," CPW said.
They closely resemble swift fox, but are distinguishable by their large ears, according to CPW.
5. Lynx — State Endangered
Lynx were eradicated from Colorado by about 1973, according to CPW.
"Sightings prior to that time were few, scattered throughout mountainous areas of the state. In 1999 an ambitious program of lynx restoration began in the remote San Juan Mountains, and by 2005 more than 200 animals had been released," the CPW species page said.
Sightings of this animal remain extremely rare. Bobcats, which are much more common, are often mistaken for the lynx by untrained eyes.
The presence of lynx in Colorado was also part of the motive behind the ecoterrorism attack that took place in Vail in 1998. Those that conducted the attack wrote a note that started with the line "On behalf of the lynx, five buildings and four lifts at Vail were reduced to ashes..."
6. Razorback Sucker — State Endangered
Razorback Suckers are native to the Colorado River and were added to the state endangered species list in 1979.
They typically live near the sand or mud of a body of water and can grow between 19.7 and 36 inches long.
"Today, all populations of razorback suckers are supplemented with stocked fish except for the Lake Mead population. The Lake Mead and Mohave populations are the only populations comprised of wild fish," the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a report.
