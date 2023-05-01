Colorado might be known for its mountains, but don’t skip the unique water destinations around the state this summer.
1. Lake San Cristobal
Lake San Cristobal is the state’s second-largest natural lake.
Find this destination in Lake City – a town that’s often called the most remote spot in the lower 48.
Home to great fishing, camping, and boating, this is a great spot to escape for some water activities.
2. Arkansas River
One of the most popular rivers in the state for rafting is the Arkansas River.
Two great spots to hit the whitewater include in the Buena Vista area and Cañon City through Royal Gorge.
Don’t have your own equipment? There are plenty of local tour guides that can help deliver a great experience.
3. Grand Lake
Found on the western side of Rocky Mountain National Park, Grand Lake is the state’s largest natural body of water.
It’s a great place for camping and spotting wildlife.
Plus, a visit here makes it easy to visit the less-crowded side of the national park.
4. Dillon Reservoir
Looking to kayak in the heart of ski country? Dillon Reservoir is a great place to do it.
Kayaks are easy to rent at the Frisco Marina and the many tiny islands that dot this lake are fun to explore amid wraparound mountain views.
5. Curecanti National Recreation Area
Consisting of three large reservoirs, Curecanti National Recreation Area is a can’t-miss boating destination on a warm summer day.
One of the reservoirs here – Blue Mesa Reservoir – is the largest body of water in the state with 96 miles of shoreline.
Rent a pontoon boat and while you’re in the area, plan a visit to Black Canyon of the Gunnison, too.
