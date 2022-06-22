For starters, it's crucial to note that there's no such thing as an 'easy' fourteener hike. Every route to the top of one of Colorado's 14,000-foot peaks carries deadly risk and should be taken seriously. That being said, fourteener climbs vary greatly in terms of difficulty, with some less complicated and less strenuous options being great for early season climbing and reestablishing an understanding of one's personal capabilities.
Here's a list of five fourteener climbs in Colorado that are among the easier options:
Note: Many details related to climbing these peaks are not included in this article. It is strongly recommended that those interested in climbing any mountain in Colorado visit the 14ers.com website for in-depth information about routes, conditions, and potential hazards. Do your research, plan ahead for things to go wrong, and always let someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back.
1. Mount Bierstadt
Easy to access and a relatively straightforward hike, the Mount Bierstadt standard route is often referred to as one of the state's best beginner fourteener climbs. This is a good one for those new to the scene for a number of reasons – the route is easy to follow and it's also extremely popular, making it difficult to get lost.
The standard west slopes route to the top of Mount Bierstadt is 7 miles long, with 2,850 feet of vertical gain. Find more info here.
2. The Decalibron Loop
Want to say you've bagged four 14ers in a day? This route will (kind of) make that a reality.
The Decalibron Loop is a well-known hike that summits Mount Democrat, Mount Cameron, and Mount Lincoln, as well as skirting the summit of Mount Bross. Though Cameron's status as an actual 14er is up for debate and the true summit of Bross is off limits to the public, this is one hiking experience that's worth checking out. Plus, it offers great views of Kite Lake.
The standard Democrat, Cameron, Lincoln, Bross loop route travels 7.5 miles with 3,700 feet of vertical gain. It is typically traveled clockwise, starting with Democrat and heading down the loose slopes of Bross. Find more info here.
3. Quandary Peak
The most popular fourteener hike for a reason – at least, until the new implementation of a parking system last summer – Quandary Peak east ridge route delivers big in terms of beginner fourteener hikes. It's a solid uphill grind that starts in the forest and continues up a scenic ridge to the summit over dirt, rocks, and plenty of switchbacks. Find this one near Breckenridge and expect to plan ahead when it comes to reserving a parking spot or riding a shuttle to the trailhead.
Added bonus – you've got a good chance of seeing mountain goats on this one.
The standard class one east ridge route up Quandary Peak is 6.75 miles long with 3,450 feet of vertical gain. Find more info here.
4. Mount Yale
Located right outside of Buena Vista and off a paved road, this hike delivers on the 'over the river and through the woods' feel, following a creek through shaded forest before opening up to epic mountain views. This hike also has a decent bit of class two scrambling near the summit, which helps to make the fourteener experience more unique and fulfilling.
Stop in Buena Vista post-hike for a bite to eat.
The standard southwest slopes route up Yale is 9.5 miles with 4,300 feet of vertical gain. Find more info here.
5. Mount Evans
Though the name of this mountain will likely soon change, the mountain will be as epic as ever. Trekking to this summit is a classic Colorado hike that features stunning panoramic views and an alpine lake.
When it comes to beginner hiking, one nice aspect of the standard route that most use to climb this peak is that it starts and ends on a road. While the road isn't seen during a large portion of the route, this can help to provide a bit of relief knowing that it's not quite as isolated as some other options.
The standard west ridge route is 5.5 miles long with 2,000 feet of vertical gain. Find out more here.
