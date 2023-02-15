Forbes has released the list of spots that got awarded in their 2023 Travel Guide. Of 1,956 properties around the globe that were recognized (746 of which were American), 24 are located in Colorado, including 14 lodging options, five restaurants, and five spas. While that makes up just 1 percent of the overall list, several 5-star spots are located in the Centennial State.
According to Forbes, '5-star' spots tend to be "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities," '4-star' spots are "exceptional properties, offering high levels of service and quality of facility to match," and 'recommended' spots are "excellent properties with consistently good service and facilities."
The 5-star system was created in 1958, with properties being evaluated on up to 900 objective criteria.
Here's a breakdown of what Colorado spots got recognized:
Lodging Awards:
- Madeline Hotel and Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection; 5-Star Lodging Destination; Telluride
- The Broadmoor; 5-Star Lodging Destination; Colorado Springs
- The Little Nell; 5-Star Lodging Destination; Aspen
- Four Seasons Hotel Denver; 4-Star Lodging Destination; Denver
- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail; 4-Star Lodging Destination; Vail and Beaver Creek
- Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection; 4-Star Lodging Destination; Aspen
- Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa; 4-Star Lodging Destination; Vail and Beaver Creek
- St Julien Hotel & Spa; 4-Star Lodging Destination; Boulder
- The Ritz-Carlton, Denver; 4-Star Lodging Destination; Denver
- The St. Regis Aspen Resort; 4-Star Lodging Destination; Aspen
- Gateway Canyons Resort; Recommended Lodging Destination; Grand Junction
- Gravity Haus Vail; Recommended Lodging Destination; Vail and Beaver Creek
- The Inn at Lost Creek; Recommended Lodging Destination; Telluride
- The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch; Recommended Lodging Destination; Vail and Beaver Creek
Restaurant Awards:
- Element 47; 4-Star Restaurant Destination; Aspen
- Mirabelle; 4-Star Restaurant Destination; Vail and Beaver Creek United States (CO)
- Edge Restaurant & Bar; Recommended Restaurant Destination; Denver
- Jill's Restaurant; Recommended Restaurant Destination; Boulder
- WYLD; Recommended Restaurant Destination; Vail and Beaver Creek
Spa Awards:
- Remède Spa Aspen; 5-Star Spa Destination; Aspen
- Spa at The Broadmoor; 5-Star Spa Destination; Colorado Springs
- Exhale Beaver Creek at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa; 4-Star Spa Destination; Vail and Beaver Creek
- The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Denver; 4-Star Spa Destination; Denver
- The Spa at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail; 4-Star Spa Destination; Vail and Beaver Creek
See the full Forbes list here.
