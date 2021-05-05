The 2nd Annual Blue Mesa Reservoir Lake Trout Tournament is in full swing! Cast a line and join in harvesting smaller lake trout for a chance at $10,000 in prize money.
The tournament, sponsored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, is set to continue through through Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison. The angler who catches the most lake trout (under 24 inches) can reel in a $1,000 prize. Second place winners for 'most fish' will take home $500 and third place gets $250.
There about 20 tagged fish in the reservoir, each worth $250. Anglers will also receive one ticket for each lake trout head caught. A total of 20 tickets will be drawn, each worth $200.
The tournament kicked off in February and so far, about 900 lake trout heads have been turned in. Here's a look at just a few of the rules:
- Lake trout must be 24 inches or less to qualify.
- Pooling will result in disqualification.
- Anglers will turn in heads of lake trout. Cut heads off behind the gills.
- Collection points: Blue Mesa at the Iola, Elk Creek and Lake Fork boat ramps; and CPW offices in Gunnison (300 W. New York) and Montrose (2300 S. Townsend).
- CPW has tagged fish, but anglers won’t know if they’ve caught a tagged fish.
- Fish must be prepared for human consumption.
Officials say the goal of the tournament is to maintain adequate kokanee fry survival by limiting predation from lake trout.
“We appreciate angler participation in maintaining balance in the Blue Mesa fishery,” said Dan Brauch, aquatic biologist for CPW in Gunnison. “Working together, we will continue to provide quality opportunities for both kokanee and trophy lake trout.”
Last year, anglers who participated in the tournament reeled in more than 4,000 lake trout.
Blue Mesa Reservoir is located between Gunnison and Montrose in southwestern Colorado. The reservoir spans 20 miles and boasts nearly 100 miles of shoreline.
Winners will be announced in early August. The tournament is free and no registration is required.
For more information about fishing at Blue Mesa Reservoir, including how to catch lake trout, click here.
